Ocasio-Cortez Shares ‘Staged’ Photos of Herself at Border

Even some of the biggest supporters of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) think she went a little too far in sharing what many believe are “staged” images from a trip to El Paso, Texas, back in 2018.

The images, shared by photographer Ivan Pierre Aguirre, originally were from a protest held at the Tornillo detention center. Yet rather than show allegedly suffering children or deplorable conditions, they simply show images of a forlorn future congresswoman, dressed in her best Sunday whites and looking as if her puppy ran away from home.

“Before hit the national stage … she took time her campaign came to to protest the housing [of] migrant children,” Aguirre wrote. “I made these previously unpublished a ago today.”

Related: AOC Tries to Help Illegal Aliens Avoid Arrest

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them.



More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable.



We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

The New York socialist shared the images with her millions of followers, saying: “I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents caged them.”Volume 0%

The images are ridiculously dramatic and what many followers quickly chastised as “staged.” – READ MORE