Clint Eastwood Shows Hollywood How It’s Done With Brand-New Movie Honoring True American Heroes (VIDEO)

Movie producer and tough-guy Clint Eastwood has one-upped Hollywood by casting real-life members of the military in his latest film “The 15:17 to Paris,” which tells the story of how three American heroes helped prevent a terrorist attack on a train from Belgium to France in 2015.

In what Variety magazine called an unprecedented move, Eastwood cast the three Americans as themselves.

Anthony Sadler, 23, National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos, 22, and Air Force Airman Spencer Stone, 23, will star in the movie that shows how they intervened when Islamic militant Ayoub el-Khazzani opened fire on a train filled with 554 passengers.

Eastwood’s movie is based on the book “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes,” written by the men with the help of Jeffrey E. Stern.

If “The 15:17 to Paris” has the same reception as other Eastwood projects like “Sully” and “American Sniper,” which also focused on real-life heroes, it will be a box-office hit. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *