DOJ’s Rosenstein Loses Game of Chicken vs. Nunes: House Intelligence will get ‘all’ documents, witnesses it sought from DOJ

Rep. Devin Nunes announced late Wednesday that his panel, the House Intelligence Committee, appears to have reached an agreement with the Justice Department to gain access to “all” documents and witnesses it sought by a deadline at the end of the day.

“After speaking to Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein this evening, I believe the House Intelligence Committee has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice that will provide the committee with access to all the documents and witnesses we have requested,” Nunes, R-Calif., said in a brief statement. “The committee looks forward to receiving access to the documents over the coming days.”

The announcement came hours after FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein met with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Capitol Hill.

Though a spokesperson for Ryan would not reveal the subject of the meeting, it came as Republican lawmakers demanded that the federal agencies turn over documents to the House Intelligence panel about the Trump-Russia collusion probe.

Nunes last week condemned the DOJ and the FBI for their “failure to fully produce” documents related to the infamous Trump dossier in response to subpoenas sent earlier in 2017.

