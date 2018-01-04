NBA Coach Turns Into Liberal Snowflake With Sick Attempt at Trashing Trump

Just as the NFL wraps up a 2017 season marred by endless controversy over millionaire players lacking the grade-school courtesy to respect their country’s national anthem, Americans might have thought they were going to get a break from stars in the world of sports pontificating about politics.

But now one of the biggest names in the NBA – the coach of the 2017 championship team — is making it clear the country can expect more of the same through the next NBA championships in June.

In an interview with USA Today published Friday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr staged a full-court press for liberals and trashing President Donald Trump in the process.

He cited a column published in mid-December in USA Today by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, the woman who was fired from her job at the Justice Department in January for ordering underlings not to defend Trump’s first “travel ban” on immigrants from terror-prone countries.

“She tweeted the preamble to the Constitution, which really sums up our country. And all those things are kind of under attack right now. One of the things she writes is how important it is to speak the truth, and for people to not be deceived, coerced,” Kerr said. “That’s the entire reasoning behind the structure of our government, you know? Checks and balances.” – READ MORE

