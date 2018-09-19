Clergy Sex Abuse Claims Flood Special New Jersey Hotline

A Special Hotline In New Jersey To Report Claims Of Clergy Sexual Abuse Is Being Flooded With Calls, Says A Report From Cbsnewyork.

The call center – which is in operation 24 hours per day – was launched last week as the office of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal formed a new task force to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy within the state and attempts to cover up the alleged abuse.

On Friday, alleged abuse survivors met with Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of Newark, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Some of the alleged survivors reported they could not get through to the hotline because it was inundated with calls.

“It rang maybe 10 times,” said Joe Capozzi. “It hung up and a message came up saying we’re unable to take your call.”

“I kept my secret for 20 years, and it ate me up inside,” Capozzi added. “It was slowly killing me, and now being able to call up the hotline, leave your name, leave your information and let go of that secret because then you can start healing.” – READ MORE

According To One Of Pope Francis’ Closest Advisers, The Pontiff Has Not Answered Allegations By A Former Vatican Ambassador That He Seriously Mishandled The Case Of Serial Abuser Theodore Mccarrick To Avoid Feeding His Accuser’s “megalomania.”

Víctor Manuel Fernández, archbishop of La Plata, Argentina, and a close personal friend of the pope, said in an interview Monday that the pontiff’s strategy of silence regarding allegations against him stems from his policy of not feeding people’s craving for attention.

Pope Francis “always said that it is not advisable to defend himself from people who seek the limelight, because it would give them what they seek and feed their megalomania,” Fernandez said. “I guess that criterion applies in this case.”

On August 25, the former papal nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, published an 11-page “testimony” in which he claimed that Pope Francis had reinstating Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to a position of prominence despite direct knowledge of McCarrick’s serial homosexual abuse against seminarians and priests. – READ MORE