Trump: Release of FBI documents will ‘expose something that is truly a cancer in our country’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his decision to declassify documents related to the Justice Department’s Russia probe was “a great service to the country” and expressed regret that he had not fired former FBI Director James Comey earlier.

In an interview with The Hill, Trump said that he believes that his crusade against the FBI, whose past leadership he has criticized as biased against him, will ultimately reveal corruption inside the bureau. Uncovering that corruption, the president said, could be one of the “crowning achievements” of his administration.

“I hope to be able put this up as one of my crowning achievements that I was able to… expose something that is truly a cancer in our country,” the president said in the interview.

"What we've done is a great service to the country, really," Trump added.

