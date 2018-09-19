CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Game is Over’ on Sacrificing America to China Trade

Cramer, who is the most popular personality on CNBC, defended the latest round of tariffs the Trump administration announced Monday night.

“I think the president is saying, ‘Hey, listen guys, you are not going to make as much money in China as you used to. That game is over because we have to win the trade war,’” Cramer said Tuesday.

Cramer also said that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was correct that the China tariffs would not hurt U.S. consumers.

“Wilbur Ross is right,” Cramer said. “I think that the sourcing is rapidly moving away [from China.]” – READ MORE

Google has created a prototype search engine for China that would blacklist terms associated with dissent and alert the government whenever any citizen attempted to search for those terms.

This news may have been published this past weekend, but the concerns over Google and other tech giants’ relationship with China has been cause for concern for more than a decade.

Twelve years ago, in 2006, a congressional hearing on the Internet in China took major tech companies — Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, and Cisco — to task for partnering with Beijing in censoring its citizens.

Then-Rep. Tom Lantos (D-CA), the only Holocaust survivor to ever serve in Congress, railed against the companies in his opening statements, in what now sounds like an eerie forecast of what would only become worse.

“Instead of using their power and creativity to bring openness and free speech to China, they have caved in to Beijing’s outrageous but predictable demands simply for the sake of profits,” Lantos said. “These captains of industry should have been developing new technologies to bypass the sickening censorship of government and repugnant barriers to the Internet. Instead, they enthusiastically volunteered for the Chinese censorship brigade.” – READ MORE