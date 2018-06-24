CLASSY: Seth Rogen’s quite proud of how he snubbed Paul Ryan & his kids right to their faces (VIDEO)

Seth Rogen was on Stephen Colbert’s show yesterday, and the actor bragged about how he dissed some fans who requested a photo. Those fans were Speaker Paul Ryan and his kids:

Here’s the video with Rogen describing how he braved being in the presence of some Republicans at an Alzheimer’s summit hosted by Mitt and Ann Romney, and slammed the door on Paul Ryan’s request for a photo with his kids – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1