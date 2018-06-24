True Pundit

CLASSY: Seth Rogen’s quite proud of how he snubbed Paul Ryan & his kids right to their faces (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Seth Rogen was on Stephen Colbert’s show yesterday, and the actor bragged about how he dissed some fans who requested a photo. Those fans were Speaker Paul Ryan and his kids:

Here's the video with Rogen describing how he braved being in the presence of some Republicans at an Alzheimer's summit hosted by Mitt and Ann Romney, and slammed the door on Paul Ryan's request for a photo with his kids

"Couldn't reach across the aisle for a simple picture"?

