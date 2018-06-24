True Pundit

FAKE NEWS: Red Cross fact checks journos reporting Trump banned them from border facilities

The American Red Cross is helping out with the border situation, and tweeted about it a couple days ago:

That tweet caused a frenzy among some journos who read a lot into the above tweet:

However, the Red Cross slammed on the brakes with some Resistance buzzkills:

