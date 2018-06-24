FAKE NEWS: Red Cross fact checks journos reporting Trump banned them from border facilities

The American Red Cross is helping out with the border situation, and tweeted about it a couple days ago:

We share everyone's concern about the border situation and stand ready to help. We have offered assistance to federal gov't authorities, but without permission, we can't access facilities. Here’s a list of trusted organizations providing assistance: https://t.co/HfU4LTviUz — American Red Cross (@RedCross) June 20, 2018

That tweet caused a frenzy among some journos who read a lot into the above tweet:

The Red Cross says it’s being denied access to federal detention centers where children separated from parents are being held. When other countries deny relief orgs access to detention centers, the United States used to employ every means available to change that policy. https://t.co/pG9uqai0x4 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 22, 2018

Trump’s Centralized State is even banning the Red Cross from visiting those infants and toddlers being incarcerated by Trump. What do Trump and Pence have to hide? https://t.co/envB35OsLz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 23, 2018

However, the Red Cross slammed on the brakes with some Resistance buzzkills:

Please note we’ve had discussions with federal officials to see if there is a way we can help, but no one is “banning” us from anything, and if there is a role for the Red Cross to play, we will. — American Red Cross (@RedCross) June 23, 2018

This is not true, and we are sorry if our statement led you to this conclusion. We’ve had discussions with federal officials to see if there is a way we can help, but no one is “banning” us from anything, and if there is a role for the Red Cross to play, we will. — American Red Cross (@RedCross) June 23, 2018

