Bernie Sanders Earns Over $1 Million in a Year, Again

Financial disclosure forms show that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate who campaigned against the millionaires and billionaires is in fact one of them.

Last year marked the second year in a row that Sen. Bernie Sanders topped $1 million in earnings, according to Vermont Digger.

Sanders, on his campaign website, proclaimed that “wealth and income inequality is the great moral issue of our time, it is the great economic issue of our time, and it is the great political issue of our time.”

The Vermont independent, who caucuses with the Democrats, made almost $1.06 million last year. Of that, $174,000 came from his Senate salary and $885,767 from advances and royalties for his book deal.

The figures were similar in 2016, when Sanders joined the 1 percent by earning $858,750 from his book deal on top of his Senate salary, CNBC reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1