Clapper Said Two Different Things On Russian Interference — One Of Them Has To Be A Lie

Former United States Director of Intelligence James Clapper said he thinks Russian meddling “turned the election” on Wednesday’s episode of “1A.”

Clapper’s idea that Russian meddling “turned the election” contradicts the statement he made in February, saying Russian interference didn’t have “any impact on the outcome of the 2016 election.” he said it “stretches credulity.”

“Having some understanding of the massive effort, the multi-dimensional effort, the aggressive effort, unprecedented that the Russians embarked on in the run-up to our election” Clapper argued to “1A.” – READ MORE

