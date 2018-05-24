Anti-Trump porn star lawyer Michael Avenatti suddenly vanishes from CNN studios after dozens of interviews

Just last week, Michael Avenatti was the darling of CNN but the attorney representing adult film star Stormy Daniels has seen his appearances reduced amid newfound scrutiny. Is it a coincidence or something more?

On Tuesday, a federal bankruptcy court judge in Southern California ordered a law firm managed by Michael Avenatti to pay $10 million to an attorney who claimed that the firm stiffed him on the first installment of a $4.85 million settlement — resulting in critics labeling him a “tax cheat” on social media.

The decision was the latest setback for Avenatti, who ascended to CNN stardom during Daniels’ fight against a confidentiality agreement preventing her from discussing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Donald Trump — an encounter Trump denies (the complaints against Avenatti are not related to his representation of Daniels).

Avenatti did not appear on CNN Tuesday, and had not appeared Wednesday by the time of publication, according to a review of transcripts and CNN programming conducted by Fox News.

This would mark a stark contrast to the last few months when Avenatti essentially turned CNN’s green room into his second home. Last week, Rich Noyes and Bill D’Agostino of the Media Research Center reported that from March 7 to May 15, Avenatti was interviewed on national television a whopping 147 times – with 74 of the appearances on Jeff Zucker’s CNN.

Avenatti appeared on TV another seven times since the study was conducted, but only one of the appearances was on CNN – a May 22 appearance on “Anderson Cooper 360,” according to the MRC, which noted it was the lawyer’s 22nd appearance on “AC 360.” – READ MORE

