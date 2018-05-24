WATCH: Meghan McCain Called Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Set a ‘Gift’ for Trump — Now She’s Saying It To Her Face

While most of the ladies of “The View” proceeded to compliment Wolf’s “hilarious” and “very funny” jokes, McCain decided to put her on blast.

“I actually thought your stand-up routine was a gift to the Trump administration in that liberals were criticizing you as well,” she said. “The [White House Correspondents’] Association is now saying that it’s considering having no comedians whatsoever in the future. How would you feel if you killed another comedian’s job?”

“I mean, I don’t care,” she fired back. “It’s not like a great job. I mean, I think everyone that’s ever done it has been like, ‘Great, now I don’t have to do it again.’ – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1