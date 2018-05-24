True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Meghan McCain Called Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Set a ‘Gift’ for Trump — Now She’s Saying It To Her Face

Posted on by
Share:

While most of the ladies of “The View” proceeded to compliment Wolf’s “hilarious” and “very funny” jokes, McCain decided to put her on blast.

“I actually thought your stand-up routine was a gift to the Trump administration in that liberals were criticizing you as well,” she said. “The [White House Correspondents’] Association is now saying that it’s considering having no comedians whatsoever in the future. How would you feel if you killed another comedian’s job?”

“I mean, I don’t care,” she fired back. “It’s not like a great job. I mean, I think everyone that’s ever done it has been like, ‘Great, now I don’t have to do it again.’ – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Meghan McCain Called Michelle Wolf's WHCD Set a 'Gift' for Trump — Now She's Saying It To Her Face
Meghan McCain Called Michelle Wolf's WHCD Set a 'Gift' for Trump — Now She's Saying It To Her Face

"How would you feel if you killed another comedian’s job?"

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: