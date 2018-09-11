Claire McCaskill Polls as Most Unpopular Senator Up for Re-Election–for Four Consecutive Months

Sen. Claire Mccaskill (D-mo), For The Fourth Consecutive Month, Ranks As The Most Unpopular U.s. Senator Up For Re-election, According To A Poll Released Last Week.

Forty-six percent of Missourians disapprove of Sen. McCaskill, while only 38 percent of Missouri citizens approve of the Missouri Democrat, according to a Morning Consult poll. Among senators up for re-election, Sen. McCaskill has ranked the least popular for the fourth month in a row.

Fifty-three percent of Missourians believe it is time for a new Missouri senator, compared to just 31 percent of Missourians who believe Sen. McCaskill deserves re-election.

An NBC News/Marist poll released last week showed that the race between McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri state Attorney General Josh Hawley, is now tied for the Senate race. The survey found that both contenders receive 47 percent of the vote.

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.) wrote in an email to supporters that her “jaw dropped” at the $1,000 price tag for her Republican opponent Josh Hawley’s fundraiser with President Donald Trump, but campaign filings show McCaskill had an even higher price tag for her fundraiser with former President Barack Obama.

“My jaw dropped when I saw how much money Hawley has been demanding for a chance to rub elbows with Trump—tickets go for $1,000 or more,” McCaskill wrote in a fundraising email. She goes on to say, “Hawley’s relying on far-right billionaires” while she’s “always depended on a few bucks at a time from grassroots folks like you to keep me fighting another day.”

When McCaskill was joined by Obama for a Beverly Hills fundraiser earlier this year, campaign finance filings indicate that her hosts, including film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, shelled out $98,600 to McCaskill 2018 Victory.

The families of the two other reported hosts, filmmakers Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, also contributed $98,600, according to campaign filings.