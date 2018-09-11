SURPRISE: Cory Booker Sets Up Shop In Iowa

Hot on the heels of his dazzling turn as “Spartacus,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has dispatched key staffers to Iowa, apparently as part of an early effort to cement a 2020 Presidential operation there.

“The New Jersey Democrat placed four aides on the ground in the influential first caucus state to help elect local Democratic candidates,” the New York post reported Monday.

Those staffers aren’t just there to help Iowa Democrats compete for state-level offices; they’re there to get a lay of the land. Working on campaigns for Iowa’s state legislature will help potential Booker 2020 staff understand the Iowa political landscape, get a feel for local preferences, and establish bonds with in-state Democratic organizations — relationships that will be key to winning the 2020 Iowa Caucuses. – READ MORE

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) accused a Wall Street Journal reporter on Thursday of “violating the Constitution” by asking him a question related to the debacle that he created by lying during Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

Booker, in a political stunt, had claimed that he was breaking Senate rules by releasing “confidential” Kavanaugh emails. However, Booker’s claim was quickly debunked by multiple officials who said that records officials cleared Booker to release the emails after he made a request to do so.

Democrats knew full well that the documents that Booker and Hirono released this morning were no longer confidential, according to D+R lawmakers and aides. I asked @CoryBooker if his remarks in committee were a stunt. He told me I violating the constitution by being in his way. — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) September 6, 2018

After Booker was caught lying about the whole ordeal, WSJ reporter Byron Tau asked Booker if his debunked claims were a political stunt. – READ MORE