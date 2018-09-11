Omarosa: Clinton was ‘robbed’ of the 2016 election, I was a ‘co-conspirator’ (VIDEO)

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was “robbed” during the 2016 presidential election.

Manigault Newman appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Monday and said she regrets being a “complicit” member of the Trump team.

Former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman to @TheView: "I was in a toxic relationship with Donald Trump and I regret that I was so complicit. You know, Hillary Clinton was robbed, and I was … a co-conspirator in that robbery" https://t.co/iyOFUSMPnv pic.twitter.com/ueWbgbi7tR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 10, 2018

“You know, Hillary Clinton was robbed,” Manigault Newman said as the audience cheered. “And I was … a co-conspirator in that robbery.”

Clinton was robbed because the U.S. intelligence community has clearly stated in its report that Russia interfered in the election to Trump’s benefit, Manigault Newman argued. – READ MORE

Omarosa Manigault Newman may have recorded “nearly every conversation” that she was part of during her time as an aide at the White House, especially those with “all of the Trumps” in the room.

Manigault Newman used her personal cellphone to record the conversations, including those in the supposedly secure Situation Room in the White House, reported Axios, who cited a source “who watched her make many of the tapes.”

The source says that the former aide would keep both her government-issued phone and her personal phone close at hand, and use the work phone for conducting business — while recording conversations with her own.

“She would often press ‘record’ on her personal phone — which she carried in her pocket or in a small purse,” according to Axios.

Manigault Newman says she secretly recorded everything “so she could go back and refer to [the tapes] later, the source said,” according to Axios. But she also wanted to “cover her own butt,” noted the source.- READ MORE