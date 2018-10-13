Claire McCaskill Claims Trump’s Border-Wall Push Hurts Anti-Drug Campaign

President Donald Trump’s Focus On Border Security Is A “shiny Object” Which Undermines The Campaign To Keep Fentanyl Drugs Out Of Missouri, Says Embattled Missouri Sen. Claire Mccaskill.

McCaskill’s comments were directed at homeland security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during an Oct. 10 hearing in the Senate:

I think, honestly, I’m going to be candid here. I think there has been so much political attention around border security and in Americans’ minds and I think frankly in the President’s mind. He sees this as agents along the border, all across the southern border and because there’s been all that political attention there, there’s been very little attention directed to this real vital need that we have.

We are dying from this fentanyl in record numbers all across my state. Families, I talk to families every week, Madam Secretary, who have lost a child to fentanyl, illegal fentanyl.

And the sad thing about this we could do this. We know how to interdict. I can guarantee you that the director of the FBI can certainly tell you that we know how to interdict. We just not have put enough boots on the ground around this problem and I think part of that is because it’s the shiny object over here of ‘Are we securing the entire southern border?’ I want to secure the border. I certainly do not want to shirk that responsibility but I want to do this in a way that’s smart and really is addressing the threat to our country.

McCaskill’s effort to blame Trump for the rising fentanyl deaths comes amid her tight race with the GOP’s Senate candidate, Josh Hawley, who now serves as Missouri’s Attorney General. – READ MORE