Jeff Merkley: DOJ Should ‘Absolutely’ Pursue ‘Felony Charges’ Against Kavanaugh for Perjury

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-or), A Potential 2020 Presidential Candidate, Said This Week That He Will Push For The Justice Department To “pursue Felony Charges” Against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh For Lying To The Senate During His Confirmation Hearings.

In an interview on The Intercept’s “Deconstructed” podcast that was released on Thursday, Merkley was asked what Democrats could do about Kavanaugh since they are not going to have 67 votes to impeach him in the near future.

“Let’s start with the proposition that the Justice Department could, obviously under a different leader than President Trump, proceed to pursue felony charges against Brett Kavanaugh for perjury before the U.S. Senate,” Merkley said.

When asked if he would be pushing for that, Merkley replied, “Absolutely.”- READ MORE