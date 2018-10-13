AZ Dem Senate Candidate Compared Illegal Immigrants to Soldiers Killed in Iraq

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is taking criticism after a video showed her taking about the “crazy” people in her state and promising to advise liberal activists on how to “stop your state from becoming Arizona.”

On Thursday, Tucker Carlson revealed that this is not the only documented instance of Sinema making controversial statements.

Carlson reported that in April 2006, Sinema wrote that illegal immigrants who die trying to sneak into the U.S. are morally equivalent to Americans dying in the Iraq War.

Sinema drew the comparison in an email to a Yahoo! group called “Local to Global Justice, which reads in part:

To state that immigration is not a war or is not equal in magnitude to war, I believe, dishonors those who have died in this country and others as migrants. I volunteer with a group called No Mas Muertes—No More Deaths—and I cannot explain to you the pain that I suffered one hot day last July as I scoured the desert along with scores of others for the bodies of those who have died tortuous and painful deaths in our desert … Death is death, and to rank one form of death as being somehow more important than other death [sic] does us no good as humans. The deaths that people suffer in the Mexico-Arizona desert are the same as the deaths that people suffer in the Iraq desert—they are needless, senseless deaths. – READ MORE