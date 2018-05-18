City of Boulder Votes To Ban ‘Assault Weapons,’ Some Shotguns, Plan To Add More to Ordinance

On Tuesday, Boulder, Colorado’s Boulder City Council unanimously passed a sweeping gun control ordinance that bans “assault weapons,” high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

“Those possessing assault weapons already can keep them under the law, but owning bump stocks and high-capacity magazines will be become illegal in July. Certain law enforcement and military personnel are exempted from the ordinance,” Fox News reported.

The city defines assault weapons as “semi-automatic firearms designed with military features to allow rapid spray firing for the quick and efficient killing of humans.”

This includes “all semiautomatic action rifles with a detachable magazine with a capacity of twenty-one or more rounds,” as well as “semiautomatic shotguns with a folding stock or a magazine capacity of more than six rounds or both.”

The council passed the ban despite threats of ligation from the pro-Second Amendment non-profit Mountain States Legal Foundation.

During the council meeting Tuesday night, the group promised to challenge the ban in court, saying it violated “the Second, Fifth and 14th Amendments, (and) the Colorado Constitution.” – READ MORE

