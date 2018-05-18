Starbucks Under Fire Again for ‘Beaner’ Label

A month after an incident came under intense national scrutiny for an incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks in which two black men were arrested for waiting in a store for a friend but not placing an order, more allegations of racism against the popular coffee chain have surfaced after an incident Tuesday at a store in Southern California.

A Latino man named Pedro says he placed an order for two coffees. He says told the clerk his name was Peter when he placed his order, but when he picked up his coffee, the name on his order label was “Beaner,” a slang term considered racist by those in the Latino community.

Pedro, who asked his last name not be used, said he was “really sad” to see the slur on his label.

He claims that when he told a manager about the incident, he was offered a $50 gift card and an apology.

“I didn’t accept it because it’s like an insult overall,” he told KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. – READ MORE

