City Council in Montana Passes Gun Ban Effective Immediately

The City Council In Missoula, Montana, Passed Two Gun Bans Monday Night, One Of Which Became Effective Immediately.

The Associated Press reports that the ban which took immediate effect was an “emergency ordinance” to “[prohibit] members of the public from bringing firearms into any building where the City Council meets or to public assemblies, public museums, the public library, [and] certain public parks under the city’s jurisdiction.”

The ban also covers “any other locations of public assembly where persons gather together to conduct and/or administer any public election while election-related activities are taking place.”

The second ban is non-emergency ordinance that will make the new gun prohibitions permanent. (The second ban takes effect in 30 days).