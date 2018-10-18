Roseanne Barr Reacts to ‘The Conners’: ‘I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!’

Roseanne Barr Reacted Tuesday Night To The Launch Of The Conners, Abc’s Attempt To Reboot Her Smash Hit Series After She Was Fired From The Show Earlier His Year For A Controversial Tweet About Former Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett.

The new series killed off its main character in the first episode due to an opioid overdose — an attempt, perhaps, to relate to the struggles of working-class Americans, without the actor to whom those Americans had once related.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

Roseanne reacted on Twitter, in all caps: "I AIN'T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!"