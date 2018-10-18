Honduran ex-lawmaker who helped arrange massive migrant caravan to US is detained

A former Honduran lawmaker traveling with a caravan of migrants heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border was detained by authorities in Guatemala on Tuesday as President Trump threatened to arrest anyone entering the country illegally.

Ex-legislator Bartolo Fuentes, who is said to have organized the march, was detained by Guatemalan authorities after failing to register with migration officials upon entering the country. Wilmer Simon Gomez and Michael Fajardo were among two others detained from the migrant group.

News of the caravan, which is said to comprise some 2,000 migrants, prompted Trump to double down on threats to cut off aid to Honduras if the mass migration continues.

"We have today informed the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that if they allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the United States, with the intention of entering our country illegally, all payments made to them will STOP (END)!" the president said in a tweet late Tuesday.