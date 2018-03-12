CIA chief Pompeo says no concessions to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un before talks

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Sunday that President Trump has indeed put pre-conditions on his agreed-to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and will make no concessions before such a meeting happens — attempting to end uncertainty and widespread speculation about ground-rules for such a historic meeting.

Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” that Kim must “stop the missile testing that he’s been hard at for the past year, continue to allow us to conduct our militarily necessary exercises on the (Korean) peninsula and leave on the table discussions for denuclearization.”

“The president has made the decision; this is the right time to meet with Kim Jong Un,” Pompeo told Fox News’ John Roberts.

Kim’s desire for a meeting with Trump was made public Thursday, amid North Korea’s continued testing of a nuclear warhead and ballistic missiles on which to launch it, which has resulted in heated exchanges between the world leaders. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1