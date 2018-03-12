Mexico tourist ferry blast triggered by simple, possibly homemade explosive device, investigators say

Investigators released new details Sunday about a tourist ferry blast in Mexico that injured 26 people — including several American citizens — Feb. 21 in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen, one of the country’s most traveled regions for tourism.

Mexican authorities say a rudimentary or homemade explosive device was responsible. But Deputy Attorney General Arturo Elias Beltran said Sunday at a news conference that terrorism and organized crime have been “ruled out.”

Federal prosecutors said there’s no motivation for a terrorist group to have carried out an attack. They added that they did not believe criminal gangs would have done it, knowing it would draw unwanted attention and increased security.

Prosecutors also say an object found attached to the underside of another ferry belonging to the same company, Barcos Caribe, later near Cozumel Island is a similar “rudimentary artifact.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1