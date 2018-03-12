Fake cop pulling over women, sexually assaulting them, Georgia police say

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of posing as an officer, pulling over two women over and sexually assaulting them hours apart on Atlanta-area roadways.

Atlanta Police told FOX 5 a 25-year-old woman said she was stopped by a car around 1 a.m. on Friday on Nash Road on the northwest side of Atlanta. The woman said the man got out of his car, approached her, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told Atlanta Police the car was a dark color, and had a blue light bar on the roof, but had no police markings.

Less than 4 hours later, a second woman reported a similar time of assault about 15 miles away.

The Cobb County Police Department said the second assault happened around 4:45 a.m. on Friday in Marietta, located north of Atlanta, after a woman was pulled over by what she thought was a police vehicle with a light bar on top of it.

After approaching the woman’s vehicle, the male suspect “grabbed the victim by her collar and opened her driver door” as she went to get her driver’s license. – READ MORE

