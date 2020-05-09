Feinstein Argues Allegation Made Against Biden Not ‘Comparable’ to Kavanaugh’s Case

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is weighing in on the sexual assault allegation made against Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tara Reade, a former staffer while Biden was a senator, is alleging Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, as IJR previously reported.

Feinstein argued the situation with Biden is “totally different” from the situation with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Kavanuagh was under the harshest inspection that we give people over a substantial period of time,” Feinstein told CNN. – READ MORE

