Feinstein Argues Allegation Made Against Biden Not ‘Comparable’ to Kavanaugh’s Case

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is weighing in on the sexual assault allegation made against Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tara Reade, a former staffer while Biden was a senator, is alleging Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, as IJR previously reported.

Dianne Feinstein, ranking Democrat on Senate Judiciary, argued to us that the Kavanuagh situation is “totally different” than the Tara Reade allegations against Biden. “Kavanuagh was under the harshest inspection that we give people over a substantial period of time.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

“Why didn’t she say something — you know when he was Chairman of the Judiciary Committee or after that?” Feinstein rejected the notion of a Dem double standard and argued the situation isn’t “comparable” to Kavanaugh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

Feinstein argued the situation with Biden is “totally different” from the situation with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Kavanuagh was under the harshest inspection that we give people over a substantial period of time,” Feinstein told CNN. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --