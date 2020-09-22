Chuck Schumer Gets Heckled: ‘You Ain’t Doing Sh*t, Stop Lying to the People!’ (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was heckled Tuesday during a speech addressing Senate Republicans’ intention to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“Democrats are fighting as hard as we can to protect Americans,” Schumer said in his remarks on Capitol Hill. In response, a heckler shouted, ” You ain’t doing shit, stop lying to the people!” – READ MORE

