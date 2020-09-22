Chuck Schumer Gets Heckled: ‘You Ain’t Doing Sh*t, Stop Lying to the People!’ (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was heckled Tuesday during a speech addressing Senate Republicans’ intention to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

“Democrats are fighting as hard as we can to protect Americans,” Schumer said in his remarks on Capitol Hill. In response, a heckler shouted, ” You ain’t doing shit, stop lying to the people!” – READ MORE

