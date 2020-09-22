Don Lemon: Democrats Should ‘Blow Up the Entire System’ if Trump Confirms a Justice (VIDEO)

You may recall CNN anchor Don Lemon telling Democrats that the riots need to stop. His reasoning was purely political in cautioning the party leaders. He noted the riots were showing up in the polling, and it was negatively affecting Democrats.

There must have been some data for what Lemon was asserting because Joe Biden came out pretty quickly and gave an epic “both sides” statement about violence. He never mentioned antifa or Black Lives Matter because, of course, he can’t. Those groups are Biden voters, if they vote at all.

So, when Don Lemon speaks, we should pay attention. Clearly, Democrats think a show that ranked 37th in cable news in August expresses views shared by some large swath of Americans. That is quite a leap of faith. – READ MORE

