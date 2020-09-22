New Jersey police says someone shot up home of 2 police officers, their newborn

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for at least three suspects who allegedly shot at the home of two police officers Tuesday while their newborn was inside.

The home of the Camden County officers was struck six times around 11:45 p.m.; their 10-day-old baby was inside, police said Thursday. Seven shell casings were found outside the residence, police Chief Joe Wysocki said during a news conference.

“It hurts…I have 400 officers out there. Everybody’s hurt at this point,” Wysocki said, according to TAP Into Camden. There’s a lot of anxiety. We see what’s going on around the country. There are great residents here in the city. I’m not going to let change what is going on here in Camden.”

No one was injured in the attack. The officers – who have been on the force for four years and two years, respectively — are on medical and family leave, Wysocki said.

On Thursday, investigators recovered a Honda Odyssey with temporary paper tags they believe was used by the suspects. – READ MORE

