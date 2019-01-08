Golden Globes: Anti-Gun Hollywood Surrounded By Security Walls and Armed Guards

Anti-gun Hollywood Celebrities Enjoyed Presidential-level Protection By Barricades, Bomb-sniffing Dogs, Armed Guards, Lapd Officers, And Numerous Security Checkpoints As They Arrived For The 2019 Golden Globes.

Security was reportedly ramped up after last month’s triple stabbing at a Manchester railway station on New Year’s Eve.

“The recent attacks in Europe only reinforce that nothing can be left to chance tactically and strategically,” a Los Angeles law enforcement official told Deadline. “Our plan is to have eyes everywhere and shut down any possible disturbance that could arise long before it gets anywhere near the venue or the event.”

Variety previewed the heightened level of security expected around the Beverly Hilton — the venue for Sunday night’s star-studded ceremony — by noting that the days of being able to park on the street, walk up, and get inside may be long gone. They report that “the City of Beverly Hills has cracked down on allowing crowds near the building.” – READ MORE