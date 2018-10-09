Christine Blasey Ford Up for UNC-Chapel Hill Distinguished Alumni Award

Christine Blasey Ford’s name will stand among others nominated for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, was put forth as a possible recipient by UNC-Chapel Hill Professor Jennifer Hu.

In the professor’s drafted letter of nomination, Hu writes that “what Dr. Blasey Ford did on September 27, 2018 was something that was extraordinary in how ordinary it was: she told the truth about a sexual assault she experienced when she was fifteen years old at the hands of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

Ford majored in psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated in 1988.