Mystery as Christine Ford’s FBI Lawyer Pal Is Linked to Owner of Limo Company That Killed 20 People in NY

The Swamp has gotten so out of control it’s hard to make heads or tails of all the corruption.

Especially after this revelation.

We have to report it but it just simply is too mind-boggling to comprehend.

Monica McLean, the best pal of Kavanaugh-accuser Christine Ford, is linked to the case of the limo company owner tied to the recent deaths of 20 people in New York.

McLean’s name turned up in a FBI filing where the owner Shahed Hussain was an FBI RAT in a case to help the bureau charge Muslims in “a plot to detonate explosives near a synagogue in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, New York, and to shoot military planes located at the New York Air National Guard Base at Stewart Airport in Newburgh, New York, with Stinger surface-to-air guided missiles,” according to public records.

Hussain was also an FBI RAT in New York criminal cases.

The limo company owner is reportedly also on the lam for a murder in Pakistan, but why should that stop the FBI from paying him as an informant?

From the Daily Mail:

The owner of the limousine company behind Saturday’s horror crash which killed 20 people is a former FBI informant who went undercover to record alleged terrorists in mosques after fleeing to the US from Pakistan in the 1990s where he’d been accused of murder.

Shahed Hussain, 62, is named as the owner of Prestige Limousines, aka Hasy Limos, aka Saratoga Luxury Limousine, in Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration documents.

But 2010 court documents from the terrorism trials of four men who plotted to blow up the synagogues in the Bronx and shoot down planes coming out of Newburgh airbase reveal Hussain’s past ties to the FBI which he convinced to take him on after being caught running a dangerous DMV scan which helped prospective drivers cheat on their tests.

Anyway, McLean is listed on one of the DOJ’s case files where terrorists Hussain ratted out were pinched.

I guess the knowledge the FBI was harboring and paying an accused murderer who was on the run sort of shatters her credibility as a fact witness against Kavanaugh.

Here is the filing from the DOJ as warehoused and compiled by the Investigative Reporting Project.

The same players keep resurfacing in bad things as does the FBI. And the Southern District of New York, a breeding ground for domestic problems and skulduggery stemming from its federal law enforcement apparatus’.

Coincidence? Does anybody believe in them any more — at this point?

