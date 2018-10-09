Politics Security
McCarthy Introducing Bill to Fully Fund Border Wall, Making Midterm Immigration Referendum
BOOM.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a bill this week that will fully fund President Donald Trump’s planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, thereby setting the midterm elections up as a referendum on immigration policy, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.
Outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan hinted at a post-election border wall funding fight on Monday.
“We intend on having a full-fledged discussion on how to complete our mission to secure the border, and yes, we will have a fight about this,” Ryan said of the wall fight that looms at a news conference on Monday. READ MORE:
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Kevin McCarthy will introduce a bill this week to fully fund President Donald Trump's planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
Breitbart