McCarthy Introducing Bill to Fully Fund Border Wall, Making Midterm Immigration Referendum

BOOM.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a bill this week that will fully fund President Donald Trump’s planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, thereby setting the midterm elections up as a referendum on immigration policy, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan hinted at a post-election border wall funding fight on Monday.

“We intend on having a full-fledged discussion on how to complete our mission to secure the border, and yes, we will have a fight about this,” Ryan said of the wall fight that looms at a news conference on Monday. READ MORE:

