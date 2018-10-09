    True Pundit

    McCarthy Introducing Bill to Fully Fund Border Wall, Making Midterm Immigration Referendum

    House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a bill this week that will fully fund President Donald Trump’s planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, thereby setting the midterm elections up as a referendum on immigration policy, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

    Outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan hinted at a post-election border wall funding fight on Monday.

    “We intend on having a full-fledged discussion on how to complete our mission to secure the border, and yes, we will have a fight about this,” Ryan said of the wall fight that looms at a news conference on Monday. READ MORE:

