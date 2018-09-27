Christine Blasey Ford: I Don’t Know Who Paid for Polygraph, ‘Not Yet’

Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who leveled allegations of teenage sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said she does not know who paid for a polygraph examination regarding the incident while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Blasey Ford told prosecutor Rachel Mitchell Thursday afternoon that she did “not yet” know who paid for the polygraph exam she underwent on August 7, one week after her allegations against Kavanaugh reached Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

She can’t remember the exact date of her polygraph a couple weeks ago but remembers details from 36 years ago. And she didn’t have to pay for the $2,000 exam and has no idea who paid for it. Sounds legit. #FreePolygraphsJustGrowOnTrees — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 27, 2018

READ MORE;

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1