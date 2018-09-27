    True Pundit

    Christine Blasey Ford: I Don’t Know Who Paid for Polygraph, ‘Not Yet’

    Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who leveled allegations of teenage sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said she does not know who paid for a polygraph examination regarding the incident while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

    Blasey Ford told prosecutor Rachel Mitchell Thursday afternoon that she did “not yet” know who paid for the polygraph exam she underwent on August 7, one week after her allegations against Kavanaugh reached Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

    Christine Blasey Ford: I Don't Know Who Paid for Polygraph, 'Not Yet' | Breitbart

    Christine Blasey Ford said she does not know who paid for a polygraph examination regarding her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

