From White House, Trump Cheers On ‘Fiery’ Kavanaugh For Fighting Back At Sham Trial

President Trump is "riveted" and telling people, "This is why I nominated him," in a positive way, per person close to him. Talking to lots of people inside WH about how he likes how Kavanaugh is fighting back. Admires the defiance. — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 27, 2018