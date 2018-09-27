    True Pundit

    Uncategorized

    From White House, Trump Cheers On ‘Fiery’ Kavanaugh For Fighting Back At Sham Trial

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “President Trump is “riveted” and telling people, “This is why I nominated him,” in a positive way, per person close to him. Talking to lots of people inside WH about how he likes how Kavanaugh is fighting back. Admires the defiance.” — Costa

    Preident Trump remains in Brett Kavanaugh’s corner.

    Per Robert Costa, Trump is cheering Kavanaugh’s fiery testimony on from the White House with aides and insiders.

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: