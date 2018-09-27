    True Pundit

    Photos: Senate Democrats LAUGH IT UP Before Christine Blasey Ford's Testimony

    These Photos say it all.

    Who laughs at a hearing of an alleged sexual assault victim?

    These people are twisted.

    Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats were smiling and laughing just moments before Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor alleging Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her over three decades again, was set to testify before the panel Thursday morning.

    No surprises here. READ MORE:

