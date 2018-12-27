Trump, in 2019, Is Likely to Be ‘Far More Feisty and Disruptive’

So the border remains open while the government shuts down.

And the Mideast will have to fight its bloody wars without the sacrifice of more American soldiers.

Those two facts summarize the turbulent week that was in Washington. And how President Donald Trump is once again upsetting all the apple carts, damn the consequences.

The only surprise is that so many people are still surprised when Trump acts like Trump.

They better get used to it.

In fact, my prediction is that the Trump of 2019 is going to be far more feisty and disruptive than the one we have seen in his first two years in the Oval Office.

Not necessarily because he wants to, though he clearly enjoys breaking the china. But because he doesn’t have much choice if he wants to survive and have a chance at re-election.

The president is facing peril on all sides, and this is how he fights back. Part-fury, part-strategy, his dramatic decisions in recent days illustrate why he engenders so much love from some and so much hate from others.