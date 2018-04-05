True Pundit

Why is ‘caravan’ group seeking ‘asylum’ overwhelmingly men?

Apparently it’s mostly men who are fleeing Central America for the United States.

Do women and babies have more courage to stay behind, or is this just a setup?

Photos and videos of the so-called “caravan” being shepherded by the US group “People Without Borders” from Central American countries, through Mexico and to the United States shows participants are overwhelmingly men.

A woman in the group estimates there are about 1,300 preparing to enter the United States, legally or not. – READ MORE

