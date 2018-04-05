Why is ‘caravan’ group seeking ‘asylum’ overwhelmingly men?

How many diseases do you think this criminal caravan is bringing with them in their quest to illegally invade our southern border! @realDonaldTrump Don’t let them in! @SpeakerRyan & @SenateMajLdr DO YOUR JOB! You took an oath to protect the American People pic.twitter.com/0LRMPgbFre — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) April 2, 2018

Apparently it’s mostly men who are fleeing Central America for the United States.

Do women and babies have more courage to stay behind, or is this just a setup?

Photos and videos of the so-called “caravan” being shepherded by the US group “People Without Borders” from Central American countries, through Mexico and to the United States shows participants are overwhelmingly men.

A woman in the group estimates there are about 1,300 preparing to enter the United States, legally or not. – READ MORE

