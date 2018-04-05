Politics
Why is ‘caravan’ group seeking ‘asylum’ overwhelmingly men?
How many diseases do you think this criminal caravan is bringing with them in their quest to illegally invade our southern border! @realDonaldTrump Don’t let them in! @SpeakerRyan & @SenateMajLdr DO YOUR JOB! You took an oath to protect the American People pic.twitter.com/0LRMPgbFre
— GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) April 2, 2018
Apparently it’s mostly men who are fleeing Central America for the United States.
Do women and babies have more courage to stay behind, or is this just a setup?
Photos and videos of the so-called “caravan” being shepherded by the US group “People Without Borders” from Central American countries, through Mexico and to the United States shows participants are overwhelmingly men.
A woman in the group estimates there are about 1,300 preparing to enter the United States, legally or not. – READ MORE
