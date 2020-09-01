Christian crowdfunding page to benefit teen Kyle Rittenhouse explodes with donations

Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo is hosting a fundraising campaign for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with homicide last week following riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

At the time of this reporting, the page has received more than $270,000 in donations.

What are the details?

The fundraiser, which was purportedly set up by friends of the Rittenhouse family, aims to fund the teen’s legal defense.

Authorities charged 17-year-old Rittenhouse with five criminal counts including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. He also faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Rittenhouse reportedly fired on three protesters during protests following Jacob Blake’s police shooting on Aug. 23. Two rioters died, and one was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The page reads, “Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA — the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own.” – READ MORE

