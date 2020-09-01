Jacob Blake’s father rejects idea of speaking to Trump: ‘I’ve already talked to President Biden’

President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, a city that has seen violent — and sometimes deadly — riots after the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. Although the Trump administration has reached out to Blake’s family for a potential meeting, at least one member of the family is not interested, according to the Washington Post.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., told the Post on Friday that he’s not even interested in a call with the president at this point.

Jacob Blake’s father told me on Friday that it was too late for Trump to call him and “I’ve already talked to President Biden.” https://t.co/W923twh3ul — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 31, 2020

“I’ve already talked to President Biden,” Blake Sr. told the Post’s Dave Weigel.

A meeting with at least some members of Blake’s family seems possible still, with the White House claiming to have unsuccessfully reached out ahead of Trump’s visit to Kenosha. – READ MORE

