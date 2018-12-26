Chris Pratt labeled ‘problematic’ for hunting habits, ‘eating farm-to-table lamb’ in TV Guide ‘hit piece’

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt was characterized as “problematic” by an entertainment magazine because he hunts in what many are calling a “hit piece.”

TV Guide published an article titled “How to love Chris Pratt without hating yourself” by senior editor Kaitlin Thomas as part of a series that ranked different actors named Chris. Stars such as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Klein made the list in which Thomas declared that Pratt is “complicated and divisive” because “some of the shine wears off” when examining the actor’s personal life.

“It’s impossible to ignore some problematic aspects of his life offscreen,” she wrote, noting that Pratt once attempted to give away a cat via Twitter before the author went on to attack his hunting hobby.

“Adding fuel to this particular fire is the fact that Pratt, an avid hunter who has often spoken about his love of hunting, currently raises lambs on his farm,” Thomas wrote.

“The enthusiastic tone he took when speaking about ‘eating fresh farm-to-table lamb’ in an Instagram video earlier this year — ‘They are the happiest lambs on the planet, they are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they’re in my freezer’ — sparked backlash from a number of fans, and not just those who are vegetarians or vegans,” Thomas added. “The next day, Pratt posted a photo of several pieces of fresh lamb meat and even compared said lamb’s death to something as easy or trivial as ‘unplugging a TV.’”

The TV Guide editor also downplayed many of Pratt's recent achievements, chalking them up to a savvy support team. Thomas listed other reasons why Pratt is problematic, such as apologizing in advance for anything he would accidentally say during the "Jurassic World" press tour and saying he considers himself an average, blue-collar America.