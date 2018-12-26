New York Times Pressures Credit Card Giants to Blacklist Gun Purchasers

The New York Times (Nyt) Is Pressuring Credit Card Giants To Monitor Customers’ Buying Habits And Blacklist Gun Purchases.

The Times suggests banks are “unwittingly financing mass shootings” by allowing individuals to use their cards to buy firearms and related accessories.

In between various examples of mass shooters, they point out systems credit card companies have in place — or could put in place — to detect firearm purchases and either refuse them altogether or flag them to see how much is being spent on guns.

Then the Times inadvertently reveals the slippery slope aspect of asking financial giants to refuse or monitor funding being spent on constitutionally protected products. They do this by pointing out that Jared Loughner — Gabby Giffords’ attacker — bought the handgun he used via a Chase credit card.

It is also troublesome that the NYT is using the Las Vegas attacker as a basis for their argument although they admit they have no idea how many of his guns were even purchased with a credit card. The NYT acknowledges that some of his gun purchases “were in cash.” – READ MORE