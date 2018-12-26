Donald Trump and Melania Trump Attend Church in D.C. for Christmas

President Donald Trump Attended Church Late Christmas Eve At The National Cathedral In Washington, Dc, To Celebrate The Birth Of Jesus.

The president usually attends Christmas services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, where he and the first lady spend their Christmas vacation.

This year, the president opted to remain in Washington, DC, during the partial government shutdown even though members of Congress returned home for the Christmas holiday.

The president and first lady were escorted to a front pew at the National Cathedral at about 10:00 pm. – READ MORE