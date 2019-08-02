CNN: White Robots Are Evidence of Racism

A recent CNN news piece insisted that constructing robots out of white plastics and metals is an example of racism.

“Have you ever noticed the popularity of white robots? ” CNN exclaimed in its August 1 news article.

In its tweet, CNN used a photo of a NASA robot manufactured all in white plastics.

Have you ever noticed the popularity of white robots? The reason for these shades of technological white may be racism, according to new research. https://t.co/PHJHO91VtA — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2019

The NASA unit pictured is the R5 Valkyrie which the space agency has slated for work on the surface of Mars.

However, the automaton built by NASA is not white because of the racism inherent in its engineers, but because of the scientific requirements for the machine's tasks, such as heat resistance.