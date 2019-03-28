Eric Holder goes on MAGA attack: ‘Exactly when did you think America was great?’

It turns out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t the only prominent Democrat who questions whether America was ever that great.

In pointed terms during an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Obama-era attorney general Eric Holder posed the question to MAGA-chanting Trump supporters: “Exactly when did you think America was great?”

The comments echoed those of Cuomo, who took heavy criticism for remarking last year that America “was never that great.” Together, both off-the-cuff comments amount to stunning statements from public figures who until recently were considered potential presidential candidates. In both cases, the Democrats took shots at America’s past as part of an effort to criticize President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

After speaking during Wednesday’s MSNBC interview with Holder on topics like criminal justice reform and partisan redistricting – which the ex-AG says is now his focus instead of running for the White House in 2020 – host Ari Melber had asked him: “There is a lot of talk about America being a leader as a democracy, quote unquote, in the 1800s when women and African-Americans couldn’t vote. What kind of democracy is that?”

Holder, unprovoked, then used his answer to tear into Trump’s campaign rally cry.

I hear these things about ‘let’s make America great again’ and I think to myself, exactly ‘when did you think America was great’?— Former Attorney General Eric Holder on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber”

