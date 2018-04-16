True Pundit

Politics

Trump touts support in Rasmussen poll: ‘Hard to believe’ with all the ‘phony stories and fake news’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump in a tweet on Sunday promoted his recent job approval rating in a conservative-leaning poll.

The president said it’s “hard to believe” he is at 50 percent in the Rasmussen poll, given all the “phony stories and Fake News.”

Rasmussen’s daily presidential tracking poll had Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent on Friday, with 49 percent of respondents disapproving of his job performance. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump touts support in Rasmussen poll: ‘Hard to believe’ with all the ‘phony stories and fake news’
Trump touts support in Rasmussen poll: ‘Hard to believe’ with all the ‘phony stories and fake news’

President Trump in a tweet on Sunday promoted his recent job approval rating in a 

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: