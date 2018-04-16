Trump touts support in Rasmussen poll: ‘Hard to believe’ with all the ‘phony stories and fake news’

President Trump in a tweet on Sunday promoted his recent job approval rating in a conservative-leaning poll.

The president said it’s “hard to believe” he is at 50 percent in the Rasmussen poll, given all the “phony stories and Fake News.”

Just hit 50% in the Rasmussen Poll, much higher than President Obama at same point. With all of the phony stories and Fake News, it’s hard to believe! Thank you America, we are doing Great Things. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Rasmussen’s daily presidential tracking poll had Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent on Friday, with 49 percent of respondents disapproving of his job performance. – READ MORE

