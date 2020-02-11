‘CHOW THIEF’: Two Medal Of Honor Recipients Sound Off On Alexander Vindman

On Sunday, Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petry appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” where he discussed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was escorted out of the White House on Friday.

“I respect Donald Trump’s actions on escorting out of the White House, because he, as a team player, he should have brought it up through the chain of command, and then blown the whistle if it didn’t get approved,” Perry told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday.

“I respect his service and I understand he’s a Purple Heart recipient, but being a Purple Heart recipient doesn’t make somebody a hero,” he noted.

Petry continued regarding Vindman, claiming he was dubbed a “chow thief” back at Ranger School and heard he “couldn’t be trusted.”

“Usually, folks that tried to make a big statue of something are what we call spotlighters in the military,” he added. “Trying to highlight themselves as a hero, or doing something great, and you could do something great just doing your job.” – READ MORE

