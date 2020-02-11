Gov. Newsom Calls California ‘the Most Un-Trump State in America’ (VIDEO)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and President Donald Trump continued their war of words on Monday.

California Gov. @GavinNewsom calls his state “the most un-Trump state in America”: “Trump is just scared of California.” https://t.co/ZI4qmFPRLY pic.twitter.com/llG7wmubD1 — The View (@TheView) February 10, 2020

Newsom, during an appearance on “The View,” declared California the most “un-Trump state in America.” His comment came after he was asked about Trump criticizing California in his State of the Union address, when the president remarked that it was “costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money.”

“We are the most un-Trump state in America,” Newsom said. “We are also the most diverse state in America.” – READ MORE

