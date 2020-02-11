Gov. Newsom Calls California ‘the Most Un-Trump State in America’ (VIDEO)

Share:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and President Donald Trump continued their war of words on Monday.

Newsom, during an appearance on “The View,” declared California the most “un-Trump state in America.” His comment came after he was asked about Trump criticizing California in his State of the Union address, when the president remarked that it was “costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money.”

“We are the most un-Trump state in America,” Newsom said. “We are also the most diverse state in America.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.